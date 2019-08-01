Answer: I’m 71. I never lie about my age. I think we do a disservice to ourselves when we do … especially women. Culturally, there’s a lot of shaming that goes on with women as we age … shaming about our wrinkles … shaming about our belly bulges … shaming about the number itself. We take back our power when we tell the truth about our age and make no apologies for it. That’s part of the message of my show. I’m a cancer survivor, so believe me, I embrace getting older. I look at every day as gift.