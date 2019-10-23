Several branches of the public library will have trick-or-treating on Halloween itself, including the central library (4 to 6 p.m.), Kernersville Branch (6 to 8 p.m.), Lewisville Branch (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), and Walkertown Branch (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.).

tclodfelter@wsjournal.com

(336) 727-7371

​@tclodfelterWSJ 

Tags

Load comments