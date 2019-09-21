The Forsyth County Library’s On The Same Page community read will continue this week with programs relating to Uzodinma Iweala’s “Speak No Evil.” The book explores what it means to be different in a conformist society.
6-8 p.m. Sept. 24: When We Become Them — Malloy Jordan/East Winston Heritage Center. As African African Americans move into positions of power in law enforcement, what are the challenges and opportunities in reversing the long-standing distrust between law enforcement and minority communities? A panel discussion followed by Q&A with local community leaders and law enforcement, moderated by Diarra Leggett.
6-8 p.m. Sept. 25: Friends Not Foes: Forging Interracial Friendships — Central Library Auditorium. High-school race relations panel on the challenges and opportunities of interracial friendships in bridging America’s racial divide.
Admission is free.
