Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Preservation Hall Jazz Band is coming to the Schaefer Center in Boone.

Appalachian State University’s performing arts series, The Schaefer Center Presents, will kick off its 2019-20 season with a high-energy concert by the Preservation Hall Jazz Band at 8 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts.

The show is being held in conjunction with ASU’s annual Family Weekend, which offers three days of special events for students and their families.

Preservation Hall Jazz Band has held the torch of New Orleans music aloft for more than 50 years, all the while carrying it enthusiastically forward as a reminder that the history the septet was founded to preserve is a vibrantly living history. Rolling

Tickets are $30, $15 for students at 800-841-2787, 828-262-4046 or www.theschaefercenter.org.

