Appalachian State University’s performing arts series, The Schaefer Center Presents, will kick off its 2019-20 season with a high-energy concert by the Preservation Hall Jazz Band at 8 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts.
The show is being held in conjunction with ASU’s annual Family Weekend, which offers three days of special events for students and their families.
Preservation Hall Jazz Band has held the torch of New Orleans music aloft for more than 50 years, all the while carrying it enthusiastically forward as a reminder that the history the septet was founded to preserve is a vibrantly living history. Rolling
Tickets are $30, $15 for students at 800-841-2787, 828-262-4046 or www.theschaefercenter.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.