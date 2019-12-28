Feb. 23: The Sandresky Faculty Artist Series will present presents pianist Bernadette Harvey at 7:30 p.m. in Shirley Recital Hall of the Elberson Fine Arts Center of Salem College,Winston-Salem. Harvey, who performs worldwide, is considered one of Australia’s most distinguished pianists and is especially acclaimed for commissioning and premiering new works by Australian and specifically women composers. Admission is free, and donations will be accepted. For information, visit www.salem.edu/events .

