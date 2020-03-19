Mary Bohlen

Mary Bohlen, a costumed interpreter and demonstrator of hearth cooking, has written “Mary Bohlen’s Heritage Cooking: Inspired by Rebecca Boone.”

 Wilkes Heritage Museum

POSTPONED - SIGN IT: Mary Bohlen, a Southern writer and author will sign copies of her new book, “Mary Bohlen’s Heritage Cooking: Inspired by Rebecca Boone” at the Wilkes Heritage Museum at 100 East Main St. in historic downtown Wilkesboro. Boone was the wife of American frontiersman Daniel Boone. Bohlen will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Captain Robert Cleveland Log Home at the museum. Copies of her book are on sale at the Wilkes Heritage Museum Gift Shop for $23. There is no charge for the gift shop or book signing. Admission to tour the Wilkes Heritage Museum and Old Wilkes Jail is $6.

–Fran Daniel

