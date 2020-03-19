POSTPONED - SIGN IT: Mary Bohlen, a Southern writer and author will sign copies of her new book, “Mary Bohlen’s Heritage Cooking: Inspired by Rebecca Boone” at the Wilkes Heritage Museum at 100 East Main St. in historic downtown Wilkesboro. Boone was the wife of American frontiersman Daniel Boone. Bohlen will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Captain Robert Cleveland Log Home at the museum. Copies of her book are on sale at the Wilkes Heritage Museum Gift Shop for $23. There is no charge for the gift shop or book signing. Admission to tour the Wilkes Heritage Museum and Old Wilkes Jail is $6.
–Fran Daniel
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.