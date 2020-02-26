GREENSBORO — Patrons and passersby soon will see art decorating the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
When the downtown venue opens on March 20, floor-to-ceiling glassed interior art gallery spaces will display portraits created by 10 local artists.
They will be seen from both inside and outside on the east and west sides of the building at North Elm and East Lindsay streets and Abe Brenner Place.
The Greensboro Portraits exhibitions are free and open to the public. They will remain on view through the summer.
Credit the exhibitions to GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art and the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro.
GreenHill operates a gallery and other art programs in the Greensboro Cultural Center nearby.
“This collaboration builds bridges to new communities and enables us to elevate inspired visual artists in novel and impactful ways," Barbara Richter, GreenHill's executive director, said in a news release.
The Community Foundation helped to finance curatorial services for the portrait exhibition.
It also convened the task force that began center planning eight years ago, and arranged for $43 million in private donations to help share the cost of the $93 million center with the city of Greensboro.
"These works will invite viewers to contemplate our rich legacy in the visual arts," Community Foundation President Walker Sanders said in the news release.
The 3,023-seat venue will offer touring Broadway shows, concerts, the Guilford College Bryan Series of prominent guest speakers, Greensboro Symphony Orchestra performances, a Greensboro Opera production, comedy shows and family entertainment.
It will open March 20 with multi-platinum and Grammy Award-nominated recording artist Josh Groban.
Curated by Edie Carpenter of GreenHill, Greensboro Portraits features artworks by Steven M. Cozart, Darlene McClinton, Victoria Carlin Milstein, Kate Mitchell and Sam Wade in the East Gallery facing the venue's on-site parking lot.
In the West Gallery facing Elm Street, the exhibition will show works by Paige Cox, Rebecca Fagg, Brian Lewis, James C. McMillan and Juie Rattley III.
All works are presented as reproductions.
The galleries have been named for Dr. John and Barbara Lusk, and Susan and Joseph Nehman.
"Greensboro Portraits presents a vibrant cross-section of artists creating contemporary portraiture who currently work in Greensboro," Carpenter said in the news release. "These artists represent some of the state’s leading exponents of this genre."
They include Brian Lewis’ street art painting of opera singer Portia White, and Rebecca Fagg’s oil on panel of the young "Lila."
Steve Cozart’s and Darlene McClinton’s works are symbolic self-portraits. Victoria Carlin Millstein and Kate Mitchell created works on paper in charcoal and printmaking.
Fine crafts are represented by a fiber artwork by Paige Cox, founder of Reconsidered Goods. Sam Wade and Juie Ratley III articulate contemporary approaches to the ways portraits may convey emotion.
James C. McMillan reminds viewers of the role of portraiture in memorializing individuals. One such individual is James McGirt who attended Bennett College in 1895 and founded an early African American literary and art journal, Carpenter said.
The portrait exhibition will be among several pieces of artistry at the Tanger Center.
The 8,000-square-foot, porcelain-floored lobby, called Phillips Hall, will feature a massive piece of art made by an internationally known artist, whose name has not been announced.
It will be unveiled closer to the opening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.