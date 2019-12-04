WORD(S) UP: Hear some beautiful words from Winston-Salem writers Janet Joyner, Donna Love Wallace and Patricia J. Slaga as they read poems featured in “Flying South,” an anthology from Winston-Salem Writers, at 7 p.m. Dec. 6 at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St. No. 110. Winston-Salem Writers is a local nonprofit organization that helps writers interact with one another and improve their craft. On Dec. 9, Bookmarks will have its annual holiday party from 4 to 7 p.m.

