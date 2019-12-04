WORD(S) UP: Hear some beautiful words from Winston-Salem writers Janet Joyner, Donna Love Wallace and Patricia J. Slaga as they read poems featured in “Flying South,” an anthology from Winston-Salem Writers, at 7 p.m. Dec. 6 at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St. No. 110. Winston-Salem Writers is a local nonprofit organization that helps writers interact with one another and improve their craft. On Dec. 9, Bookmarks will have its annual holiday party from 4 to 7 p.m.
Poets will read works at Bookmarks
Lisa O’Donnell
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
-
Bowman Gray Stadium renovation work will be overseen by Frank L. Blum Construction Co.
-
The Tavern in Old Salem will close at end of December
-
Business 40 can't reopen this year, state says
-
Winston-Salem surgeon who wants to offer low-cost services wins round in legal battle
-
Atkins principal dies unexpectedly. Joe Childers had led the school since 2010.
promotion
Enter for a chance to win 4 tickets to see UNCSA's "The Nutcracker", $100 gift card to Butcher & Bull, and the opportunity to meet with one of the leading cast members.
promotion
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Contests & Events
promotion
Enter for a chance to win 4 tickets to see UNCSA's "The Nutcracker", $100 gift card to Butcher & Bull, and the opportunity to meet with one of the leading cast members.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.