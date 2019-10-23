PURE POETRY: Nathaniel Mackey, a world-renowned poet and theorist, will perform poems accompanied by Our True Day Begun Soon Come Qu’ahttet, on Oct. 29, 6 p.m. at Brendle Recital Hall on the campus of Wake Forest University. The members of the band are four accomplished musicians in North Carolina: Dorian Lee Parreott II, Jason Lentz, Sandy Blocker and Vattel Cherry. Mackey is the Reynolds Price Professor of Creative Writing and the inaugural Edwin G. Wilson Distinguished Artist at WFU. The performance is free and open to the public. It will begin at 6 p.m. A reception and book signing will follow. See english.wfu.edu/mackey for more information.

Lisa O’Donnell

Load comments