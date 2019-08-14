FREE/NOT FREE: James Allbritten, music director of Piedmont Opera, will discuss the coming opera program, “Sacred and Profane,” 10:30-11:30 .m. Aug. 20, at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St. The free “Latte & Learn” is part of Music Carolina’s SummerFest 2019, which is offering more than two weeks of top-notch music programming, some of it free. “Sacred and Profane” will be performed 7 p.m. Aug. 24 at Calvary Moravian Church. Tickets for that are $24, $8 for students. Visit www.musiccarolina.org/summerfest-2019/ for more information.
Lisa O’Donnell