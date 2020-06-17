WELL BALANCED: This year’s Piedmont Craftsmen’s annual group theme show, “Tension of Opposites,” focuses on disparate qualities within a piece of art. The works by 25 artists in all craft media contain aspects of hard/soft, rough/smooth, dark/light, warm/cool, shiny/dull, sealed/porous and big/small, and show how this tension can create a mood, tactile experience or stylistic expression. The collection can be seen in the gallery at 601 N. Trade St. only by appointment, and online starting today. If you choose to visit the gallery, the staff will wear masks and observe recommended safety measures. Call 336-725-1516 or email craftshop@piedmontcraftsmen.org to make an appointment. View the exhibit online at www.piedmontcraftsmen.org.
Piedmont Craftsmen's annual show features opposing textures and colors
Lynn Felder
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
-
Here's what school might look like when classes begin again in Forsyth County
-
White House's focus on Forsyth COVID-19 cases brings attention, not surge in supplies
-
Manslaughter plea in fatal shooting of WSSU student
-
Wake Forest will open its campus in August but finish the fall semester remotely
-
Bourbon virus? New tick-borne disease may be in North Carolina
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.