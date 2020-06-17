O'Neal Jones

This cabinet by O’Neal Jones, designed in wood and paper, will be part of Piedmont Craftsmen’s virtual show, “Tension of Opposites.”

 O’Neal Jones

WELL BALANCED: This year’s Piedmont Craftsmen’s annual group theme show, “Tension of Opposites,” focuses on disparate qualities within a piece of art. The works by 25 artists in all craft media contain aspects of hard/soft, rough/smooth, dark/light, warm/cool, shiny/dull, sealed/porous and big/small, and show how this tension can create a mood, tactile experience or stylistic expression. The collection can be seen in the gallery at 601 N. Trade St. only by appointment, and online starting today. If you choose to visit the gallery, the staff will wear masks and observe recommended safety measures. Call 336-725-1516 or email craftshop@piedmontcraftsmen.org to make an appointment. View the exhibit online at www.piedmontcraftsmen.org.

Lynn Felder

