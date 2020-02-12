PRIDDY FUN: Enjoy a rollicking night of bluegrass in an authentic country store on Feb. 14 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Priddy’s General Store, 2121 Sheppard Mill Road, Danbury. Pickin’ at Priddy’s is a series of music gatherings in the old-time store, in a beautiful corner of Stokes County. The ambiance for the music inside the store is unbeatable. Outside the store, there will be a big vat of stew and a bonfire. Henry Mabe and Friends will be the featured act on Feb. 14. Admission is free. Bring yer dancin’ shoes.
Breaking
Pickin' at Priddy's features Henry Mabe and Friends
Most Popular
-
Mother waited 5 years before reporting sexual assault of her 12-year-old daughter in Winston-Salem
-
Winston-Salem comes up on NBC's 'Chicago Fire'
-
Pepsi Bottling Ventures campus in Winston-Salem sells for nearly $35 million
-
Local man’s research opens door to become first African American in the local chapter of Sons of the American Revolution
-
Protest greets Bloomberg bus in Winston-Salem
Promotions
promotion
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Latest Local Offers
Licensed Practical Nurse available for elderly or disabled. Day/night. 336 705 9301
Caregivers, Very Caring. Available Day or Night 7 days a Week. Housekeeping, Run Errands, Dr Appts, Grocery Shopping, and Cooking Meals. Call 336-648-0270
CAREGIVER - Christian lady will care for your loved ones; I have cared for a Dr.'s mom and dad for 12yrs. 336-529-9817
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.