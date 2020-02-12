PRIDDY'S GENERAL STORE

Priddy’s General Store in Danbury is the site of Pickin’ at Priddy’s on Friday.

 SCOTT SEXTON/journal

PRIDDY FUN: Enjoy a rollicking night of bluegrass in an authentic country store on Feb. 14 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Priddy’s General Store, 2121 Sheppard Mill Road, Danbury. Pickin’ at Priddy’s is a series of music gatherings in the old-time store, in a beautiful corner of Stokes County. The ambiance for the music inside the store is unbeatable. Outside the store, there will be a big vat of stew and a bonfire. Henry Mabe and Friends will be the featured act on Feb. 14. Admission is free. Bring yer dancin’ shoes.

