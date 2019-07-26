Phil Hanes used his influence and wealth to nurture the area's arts scene, providing critical early support for the N.C. School of the Arts, the Piedmont Opera and the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Arts. He also raised money to turn the old Carolina Theater into the Stevens Center.
