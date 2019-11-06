BACK HOME AGAIN: Fresh from an extended tour with Hootie & the Blowfish, former Winston-Salem resident Peter Holsapple and his combo return to The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., on Nov. 8 to open for the Blue Dogs, a veteran band that plays a stew of bluegrass, country, rock and soul. Holsapple, best known for his indie rock band, the dB’s, has been playing selected dates around the country since returning from a reunion tour with Hootie. Glenn Jones on bass and Will Rigby on drums round out the combo. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $17.50. For more information, visit The Ramkat’s Facebook page.

