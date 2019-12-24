CHRISTMAS CLASSIC: “Peter and the Wolf” will close out Music Carolina’s annual WinterFest with a performance on Dec. 28 at 10 a.m. at the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students. The classic tale will be told in its chamber-music version. Jason McKinney will narrate. He will be backed by Debra-Reuter Pivetta on flute, Anna Lampidis on oboe, Ron Rudkin on clarinet, Joe Mount on horn, Carol Bernstorf on bassoon and Beverly Naiditch on percussion. Visit www.musiccarolina.org for tickets.
