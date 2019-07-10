Patti LaBelle

QUEEN:One of the last of the great soul queens, Patti LaBelle, will perform on July 13 at 8 p.m. at the Schaefer Center on the campus of Appalachian State University in Boone. The concert is part of the annual Appalachian Summer Festival, now in its 35th year. A vocalist with extraordinary depth and range, LaBelle had a huge hit with “Lady Marmalade,” one of the great songs of the 1970s. She later had hits with “On My Own” and “New Attitude.” For more information, visit www.appsummer.org or call the box office at 800-841-2787 or 828-262-4046. Tickets are $45.

