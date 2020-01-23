“I never really cared for science fiction,” Jean-Luc Picard declares in an early episode of “Star Trek: Picard.” “I guess I just didn’t get it.”
I guess when your career consists of daring space exploration, struggles with aliens and omnipotent beings, and even time travel, sci-fi would get a bit redundant. Fortunately for the “Star Trek” franchise in general, there are still plenty of people here in the 21st century who do care for science fiction.
Anticipation has been building for the newest series in the “Trek” universe, which makes its debut today on CBS All Access, a subscription-based streaming service. The series brings back Patrick Stewart to the role he originated in 1987 as Jean-Luc Picard on the syndicated series “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and later in feature films.
Then, he was a stalwart starship captain; years later, as the new series begins, he is retired and living on his family vineyard with his beloved dog, cheekily named “Number One” after his old moniker for his first officer. Picard has become disillusioned with Starfleet for reasons that are revealed in the first new episode.
Despite the (admittedly necessary) clunky exposition early on, there’s plenty to enjoy in “Picard,” which doesn’t ignore the fact that its lead is aging; he was 47 when “TNG” premiered and is now 79. He’s world-weary, haunted by dreams about his long-dead shipmate Commander Data (Brent Spiner), and burdened by regrets.
When a young woman shows up looking for help and seems to have connections to Data, he pulls himself out of his doldrums and sets out to solve the mystery, having a sense of purpose for the first time in many years.
The series sets up a conspiracy that takes a deep dive into “Star Trek” lore, which may confuse some viewers less familiar with the mythology of the series. But it’s a worthwhile ride, and manages to pay homage to “TNG” without delving too deep in nostalgic fan-service or coming across as a mere remake of the old show. Trailers for the show have promised plenty of guest appearances by other characters from the old series, but they are spread out through the season, not thrown in all at once.
Best of all, we still have Shakespearean-trained Stewart, one of the finest actors in the long history of “Trek,” to hang this story on. He brings a quiet dignity to the role.
It takes a while to get the pieces in place — we are three episodes in before Picard steps foot onto a starship again and before most (but still not all) of the major new characters are introduced.
Notable new cast members include Isa Briones as the mysterious young woman; Michelle Hurd as a bristly former comrade of Picard’s; Alison Pill as a scientist not used to a life of adventure; Harry Treadaway as a charming Romulan; and Santiago Cabrera as a scene-stealing roguish pilot and thief.
CBS All Access will carry new episodes of “Picard” each Thursday, with 10 episodes in the first season and a second season already ordered. That spread-out schedule may annoy audiences who like to binge their favorite shows, but it helps give audiences something to chew on between installments and debate online.
