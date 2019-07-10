PAM TILLIS

Pam Tillis will be at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds on July 13.

DOUBLE THE FUN: Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan, two country music A-listers, will be at the Annex Theatre at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds on July 13 at 7 p.m. Claudia Hoyser was added to the bill this week. The concert is part of the 2019 Classic Country Concert Series. A member of the Grand Ole Opry, Tillis scored a No. 1 hit on Billboard’s country charts in 1995 with “Mi Vida Loca (My Crazy Life),” and 12 other singles have made the Top 10 on the country chart. Morgan has won multiple Country Music Association awards, hit songs and platinum albums. Tickets start at $20. Visit www.ticketmaster.com for more information. Parking will be $6 in the coliseum lots.

