A new Netflix series set in the Outer Banks of North Carolina and co-created by two Winston-Salem natives has just made its debut. “Outer Banks” is a teen drama about a group of friends in coastal North Carolina (though the series was filmed largely in South Carolina), with a storyline about a mystery involving a legendary lost treasure.
Series creators Josh and Jonas Pate were born in Winston-Salem and grew up in Raeford. Their previous work includes such TV shows as “Good Vs. Evil,” “L.A. Dragnet,” and “Surface,” which was filmed in Wilmington. The 10-episode first season of “Outer Banks” was released Wednesday.
