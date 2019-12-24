Mary, Queen of Scots (copy)

Jodi Burns (left) is Mary, and Yulia Lysenko is Elizabeth in Piedmont Opera’s “Mary, Queen of Scots.”

In 2010, UNCSA's Fletcher Opera Institute presented "Mary, Queen of Scots," with a young singer named Jodi Burns in the role of the antagonist Elizabeth I of England. Nine years later, this past October Burns once again played the Virgin Queen as a woman with the weight of the world on her shoulders in Piedmont Opera' production of the dynamic "Mary." Both were highlights of their seasons.

Another opera featuring Burns, "Silent Night," caused a stir in 2017 with its N.C. premiere, and in 2016, PO presented a gorgeous "Tosca" with Jill Gardner dazzling in the title role and Jake Gardner, Jill's husband, as the dastardly Scarpia.

In 2015, Jane Hanes Poindexter donated $400,000 to the opera so that they could buy a home of their own on Holly Street.

