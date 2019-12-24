In 2010, UNCSA's Fletcher Opera Institute presented "Mary, Queen of Scots," with a young singer named Jodi Burns in the role of the antagonist Elizabeth I of England. Nine years later, this past October Burns once again played the Virgin Queen as a woman with the weight of the world on her shoulders in Piedmont Opera' production of the dynamic "Mary." Both were highlights of their seasons.
Another opera featuring Burns, "Silent Night," caused a stir in 2017 with its N.C. premiere, and in 2016, PO presented a gorgeous "Tosca" with Jill Gardner dazzling in the title role and Jake Gardner, Jill's husband, as the dastardly Scarpia.
In 2015, Jane Hanes Poindexter donated $400,000 to the opera so that they could buy a home of their own on Holly Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.