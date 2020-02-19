SPEAK YOUR TRUTH: Wake Forest and Winston-Salem State universities are partnering on a week-long commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the Winston-Salem sit-ins, which brought the Civil Rights Movement to the city. Larry Barron, who performs as LB the Poet, will lead an open mic centered on lessons in leadership from the Civil Rights Movement on Feb. 20. Students from both universities and from within the city will be involved in the event. A painting party will be at 5:30 p.m., with a gallery walk and refreshments. The open mic will start at 7:30 p.m. at the Reaves Student Activities Center on the WSSU campus, 601 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Winston-Salem.
Open mic will mark sit-in anniversary
Lisa O’Donnell
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
-
Name of new downtown bar stirs social media
-
Life sentence for killing and dismemberment of Winston-Salem couple. Chaos erupted during first-degree murder plea.
-
Police arrest two men in connection with incident in which a driver of stolen Mercedes crashes into police car; one officer is injured
-
Susan Sarandon visits Winston-Salem as national surrogate for the Bernie Sanders campaign
-
Guilty plea in fatal shooting at Cook Out restaurant off Peters Creek Parkway
Promotions
promotion
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.