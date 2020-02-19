RamkatSpoken

Larry Barron aka LB the Poet, will be host of an open mic at Winston-Salem State.

 Andrew Dye/Journal

SPEAK YOUR TRUTH: Wake Forest and Winston-Salem State universities are partnering on a week-long commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the Winston-Salem sit-ins, which brought the Civil Rights Movement to the city. Larry Barron, who performs as LB the Poet, will lead an open mic centered on lessons in leadership from the Civil Rights Movement on Feb. 20. Students from both universities and from within the city will be involved in the event. A painting party will be at 5:30 p.m., with a gallery walk and refreshments. The open mic will start at 7:30 p.m. at the Reaves Student Activities Center on the WSSU campus, 601 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Winston-Salem.

Lisa O'Donnell

