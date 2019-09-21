Open Mic Night at Footnote will be at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at Footnote Coffee and Cocktails, 634 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem. Registration starts at 6:15, and you must be present to register.

Local musicians play covers and original songs.

For information, email Triad OpenMic1@gmail.com or visit www.triadopenmic.blogspot.com/

Admission is free.

lfelder@wsjournal.com

(336) 727-7298​

@LynnFelder

