A couple of weeks ago, clubs, music venues and more were expecting to be out of commission for ... a couple of weeks.
Weeks are turning into months at alarming speed, and many friends, neighbors and family members are in the throes of vocational and financial upset, if not outright disaster.
The Ramkat
The owners of The Ramkat, which houses two performance spaces, sent out an “Update on Coronavirus & Employee Donation Fund” by email last week. It was a follow-up to earlier postings letting customers know that they would be closed “until further notice.”
“We are currently working with artists, their agents and managers to reschedule shows and will communicate all rescheduled dates to ticket holders via email as well as through website and social media postings,” wrote co-owners Richard Emmett, Andy Tennille and Bryan Ledbetter. “Fans should hold on to their tickets, as they will be valid for the rescheduled performance date. In the event that we are unable to reschedule a show and it is fully cancelled, all buyers will be notified via email, and tickets will be automatically refunded at the point of purchase.”
The owners have suspended pay for all employees of The Ramkat and Gas Hill Drinking Room, the smaller venue upstairs.
“We do not take this decision lightly as we believe our employees are our greatest asset,” they said. “This decision was made in the hope that we’ll have the resources necessary to reopen our business in the future and welcome our incredible team back to work.”
They said they are encouraging laid-off workers to file for unemployment, and they have started a Venmo account to raise money to support the production, security and bar staff while they are closed.
“These funds will be shared equally by all of our employees and distributed on a monthly basis,” Emmett said.
Wherehouse Art Hotel
The Wherehouse Art Hotel, a unique Airbnb with five rooms designed and decorated by artists, shut its doors this week — and posted an awesome YouTube video to illustrate it.
Hotelier and artist Haydee Thompson sent an email to “friends and family near and far” to let them know of her decision.
She wrote: “The Wherehouse Art Hotel is much more than a check-in, check-out, model of Airbnb hospitality. Those of you that may be new to the space will most certainly find an accommodating experience that strives for enrichment, community and creativity, for others, it is a blank canvas to nurture imagination and, for some, it is simply a sanctuary for the soul.”
The Wherehouse has a 20-year history as an incubator for both visual and performing artists. Thompson has renovated the rooms — once part of an artists’ community — one room at a time. They are chock-block with fine and decorative art, mostly by local artists or people who live other places but have a connection to Winston-Salem.
“Like many other small business’s dealing with a future of uncertainty, it is with sincere humility and heartfelt appreciation that we are reaching out to all of you in an attempt to try and stay afloat during these uncharted and murky economic waters but to continue find innovative and creative ways to offer quality art and art performances,” Thompson wrote. “If it may be within your means to contribute any monetary assistance. ... we will ardently pledge a fight to maintain a safe place for all who understand the transcendental nature of art and culture.”
As another way to get through the crisis, Thompson said that she will reopen in a week as the Wherehouse Nurse Hotel, inviting traveling nurses and other healthcare workers to stay there at a discounted rate for the next three months or so.
The Sawtooth
Amy Jordan, executive director of the Sawtooth School for Visual Art, wrote Relish to say that the school shuttered on March 15 and the staff of 10 were temporarily laid off.
“We rely upon our revenue generated through classes and events, and with no class registrations coming in, the impact to our school is significant,” Jordan wrote. “Our staff is incredibly dedicated and all of us have continued to look for ways in which to stay engaged with our student body and community.”
Jordan said that she will use a grant from the Winston-Salem Foundation to offer video demos and, possibly, short classes on social media platforms and the Sawtooth website by next week.
“I am hopeful about our return from this critical situation,” she wrote. “Our history of providing arts education for the last 75 years gives me inspiration and determination to come back stronger. The arts organizations in our city are working together to look towards that goal, and I welcome it.”
The day after the Sawtooth closed, Seth Charles, the ceramics department director, opened up the studio for students to pick up clay, projects and tools. More than 100 responded, by appointment to limit the number in the studios at one time.
“It was moving to stand with Seth and watch students take time during this pandemic to come back to Sawtooth and get items that would allow them to continue their projects, or just check on projects underway,” Jordan wrote. “What I witnessed that day was the strong arts community that has developed at Sawtooth over the years. People from all walks of life and all ages came through. Each of them thanked us for the opportunity, and for what Sawtooth has meant to them.”
In normal times, the Sawtooth serves more than 8,000 people a year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.