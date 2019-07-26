Norman Johnson was a musician, conductor and opera director who graduated from the Julliard School. He came to the state in 1968 to serve as head of opera studies at the UNC School of the Arts, a position he would hold until 1996. He was also conductor of the Winston-Salem Symphony Chorale from 1975-1980.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Panhandlers a problem downtown, some say
-
K&W closes in Clemmons
-
Man dies in crash that sent car airborne and into woods on Temple School Road in Winston-Salem
-
King woman indicted for involuntary manslaughter and other charges in heroin overdose death of Winston-Salem man
-
Child exploitation, secret peeping conviction for Clemmons man who hid a camera at in-law's changing room
promotion
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Latest Local Offers
Caregivers, Very Caring. Available Day or Night 7 days a Week. Housekeeping, Run Errands, Dr Appts, Grocery Shopping, and Cooking Meals. Call 336-648-0270
CAREGIVER SERVICES Available day/night for elderly or disabled. 336 408 9822
Contests & Events
Write in your submission for a chance to win 2 WS Symphony Unbound tickets & dinner for two at Jeffrey Adams.