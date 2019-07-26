NORMAN JOHNSON

Norman Johnson (from left), Ashton Byrum, Matilda Nickel, and Timothy Simmons rehearse 'Amahl and the Night Visitors' in 1982. 

Norman Johnson was a musician, conductor and opera director who graduated from the Julliard School. He came to the state in 1968 to serve as head of opera studies at the UNC School of the Arts, a position he would hold until 1996. He was also conductor of the Winston-Salem Symphony Chorale from 1975-1980.

