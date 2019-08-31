lead

Iweala

Sept. 5-Oct. 5: Author and physician Uzodinma Iweala will kick off this year’s On The Same Page community read with two appearances in Winston-Salem in support of his novel, “Speak No Evil”: 4-5 p.m. Sept. 5 at Winston-Salem State University and noon-1:30 p.m. Sept. 6 in the Central Library auditorium. “Speak No Evil” is a coming-of-age novel about two privileged teenagers from different backgrounds. They share a secret that sets off a chain of events with devastating consequences. The book explores what it means to be different in a conformist society. Library branches will have a variety of programs related to the book, listed on www.forsyth.cc/library .

