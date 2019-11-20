HERE SHE COMES: Nia Franklin, the reigning Miss America, will return to her home church of Mount Zion Baptist Church, 950 File St., Winston-Salem, on Nov. 24 for a free musical gala that will feature performances from various choirs and musicians in the area including the Mount Zion Baptist Inspirational Church and the North Davidson High School Chorus. Franklin, a singer, will also perform. Franklin will crown her successor on Dec. 19 on NBC. The gala at Mount Zion is open to the public.
Nia Franklin, Miss America, will be at Mount Zion Baptist Church
Lisa O’Donnell
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
-
Student made joke about Trump in improv sketch. Now Surry Sheriff's Department is investigating
-
Man arrested after crashing car on US 52, running from police. Investigators say he may be connected to shootings in the city.
-
Novant's top executive receives 3.9% increase in total compensation to $3.55M for fiscal 2018
-
Ramen shop opens on Fifth Street with as little hoopla as possible in this era of social media
-
Students at North Forsyth High School get second chance to eat breakfast or grab a snack
promotion
Enter for a chance to win 4 tickets to see UNCSA's "The Nutcracker", $100 gift card to Butcher & Bull, and the opportunity to meet with one of the leading cast members.
promotion
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Contests & Events
promotion
Enter for a chance to win 4 tickets to see UNCSA's "The Nutcracker", $100 gift card to Butcher & Bull, and the opportunity to meet with one of the leading cast members.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.