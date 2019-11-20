Miss America Nia Franklin (copy)

Miss America Nia Franklin poses for a photo with fans after a parade down Fifth Street. She will be at Mount Zion Baptist Church on Sunday.

 Walt Unks/Journal

HERE SHE COMES: Nia Franklin, the reigning Miss America, will return to her home church of Mount Zion Baptist Church, 950 File St., Winston-Salem, on Nov. 24 for a free musical gala that will feature performances from various choirs and musicians in the area including the Mount Zion Baptist Inspirational Church and the North Davidson High School Chorus. Franklin, a singer, will also perform. Franklin will crown her successor on Dec. 19 on NBC. The gala at Mount Zion is open to the public.

Lisa O'Donnell

