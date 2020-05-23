HBO MAX joins the already-crowded lineup of streaming video services on Wednesday, with an impressive list of original and archival programming from Warner Bros. film and television studios; shows from channels including HBO (obviously), TBS, TNT, CNN, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, CW; “Sesame Street” and several spinoffs; franchises including “Doctor Who” and Looney Tunes; and much more.
Among the original programming being developed for the service will be new shows based on “Grease,” “Adventure Time,” “Gossip Girl,” the superhero Green Lantern,” “Gremlins,” a DC Comics superhero anthology show, and an animated series featuring characters from the Hanna Barbera Studios lineup (Yogi Bear, Huckleberry Hound, Jabberjaw and others); shows featuring such stars as Ellen Degeneres, Seth Rogen, Lupita Nyong’o, Gina Rodriguez, Neil Patrick Harris, Amy Schumer, and many more; a library of children’s programming; and a highly-anticipated “Friends” reunion special.
Among the dozens of movies in development for the service is “Let Them All Talk,” directed by Steve Soderbergh and starring Meryl Streep, Candice Bergen and Lucas Hedges, who attended UNCSA. Another big announcement last week, which won’t be on the service until 2021, is “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” an alternate cut of the 2017 superhero movie. The film as released was not director Snyder’s original vision for it, and he is now getting a chance to re-edit it and add scenes following a wave of fan petitions and campaigns online.
The service will cost $14.99 a month, with promotional rates available. For more details, go to hbomax.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.