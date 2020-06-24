SOPHOMORE SEASONS: Two acclaimed, offbeat shows on streaming television start their second seasons today.
“The Twilight Zone,” on the CBS All Access streaming service, is the latest incarnation of the long-running anthology series created by Rod Serling. The new version is overseen by Jordan Peele (“Get Out”), who also serves as narrator. The first season was released weekly, but all 10 episodes of season two are being released together, available as of this morning. Meanwhile on HBO Max streaming service, the surreal, darkly comedic and often existential superhero series “Doom Patrol” starts is second season with three episodes. The series, with some concepts taken from the comic book run by Richard Case, an artist from Hillsborough, follows a sort of support group for dysfunctional heroes led by the enigmatic Chief (Timothy Dalton). Later episodes will be released weekly. The series will also be available on the DC Universe streaming service.
