John Papa Gros

WE GOT THE FUNK: John “Papa” Gros, a living, breathing vessel of New Orleans music, will make the BBQ Capital of the World a little greasier when he serves up his lowdown mix of blues, swamp rock and funk at High Rock Outfitters, 13 S. Main St., in Lexington on Aug. 22 at 9 p.m. Gros is a Big Easy mainstay, playing with George Porter Jr., the legendary bass player for The Meters, Little Feat and Anders Osborne. A keyboardist versed in the Mardi Gras sound, Gros’ band, Papa Grows Funk, played weekly at the famous Maple Leaf Bar for 13 years. Tickets at the door start at $15. For more information, visit High Rock Outfitters Facebook page.

Lisa O'Donnell

