HA HA: Local stand up comedian Alex Stone will host a new comedy showcase at ARTC Theatre, 110 W. Seventh St., on March 13 at 8 p.m. The first show will feature comedians J.D. Etheridge, Tom Peters, Cheyenne Rojas, Matthew Carpenter and E.J. Masicampo. Tickets are $10 and can be bought at Brown Paper Tickets or from the link at www.ARTCtheatre.com. Email twincitystandup@gmail.com for more information.
New comedy showcase debuts at ARTC Theatre
Lisa O’Donnell
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
-
How much do school employees make in Winston-Salem/Forsyth system? Here's the updated list.
-
Teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a student, Forsyth County authorities say
-
Witness: I lied to stay out of jail. Innocence hearing probes convictions of 4 teens accused of killing Chris Paul’s grandfather.
-
Person shot in the middle of a road in Winston-Salem, police say
-
N.C. identifies second case of new coronavirus. Patient in Chatham County was in Italy last month.
Promotions
promotion
Enter for a chance to win two tickets to the RiverRun Gala at the Millennium Center, RiverRun Film Festival ticket sampler, one RiverRun t-shirt voucher, and dinner for two in downtown Winston-Salem.
promotion
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Latest Local Offers
CAREGIVER - Christian lady will care for your loved ones; I have cared for a Dr.'s mom and dad for 12yrs. 336-529-9817
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.