ARTC Theatre

ARTC Theatre is in the former Garage on Seventh Street in the Arts District.

 Walt Unks/Journal

HA HA: Local stand up comedian Alex Stone will host a new comedy showcase at ARTC Theatre, 110 W. Seventh St., on March 13 at 8 p.m. The first show will feature comedians J.D. Etheridge, Tom Peters, Cheyenne Rojas, Matthew Carpenter and E.J. Masicampo. Tickets are $10 and can be bought at Brown Paper Tickets or from the link at www.ARTCtheatre.com. Email twincitystandup@gmail.com for more information.

