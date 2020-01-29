Winston-Salem’s new nightclub is tucked into Marketplace Mall, near a Dollar Tree and a kiosk selling smart phone cases.
That retail vibe disappears once inside The Rhythm Lounge & Grill, a combination restaurant and music venue.
Photos of the Jackson Five and Billie Holiday and old rock concert posters line the walls, and a blue light illuminates a corner bar, decorative touches that are meant to deliver a cozy, intimate vibe in a wide open space with a capacity of about 450 people.
Lee Tompkins and Georjean Mahario co-own the restaurant and nightclub. Mahario runs the kitchen, while Tompkins supervises the music side of the business.
Opening on Jan. 3 at 2101 Peters Creek Parkway, The Rhythm has been host to a variety of shows, from Sunday jazz and gospel brunches to reggae to hip-hop.
Last weekend, The Rhythm featured sold-out shows from the pioneering hip-hop duo Das EFX (one of comedian Dave Chappelle’s favorite groups) and EnVision, a classic R&B group based in the Triad. Tompkins said he had to turn away 300 people who showed up for the Das EFX show.
The lineup reflects Tompkins’ eclectic taste in music.
“The music we offer is going to be from 1990 on down,” Tompkins said. “We cater to a certain age group.”
Tompkins is a native of Brooklyn, New York. As a child, music blasted out of basement apartments and reverberated around the block, exposing him to soul, disco, funk and R&B.
“Every kid in town had an instrument,” Tompkins recalled.
Tompkins gravitated to art but made his way into music after an internship at Capitol Records. He later joined the staff of Hush Productions, an artist management and production group based in New York that is most associated with R&B singers Melba Moore and Freddie Jackson.
Tompkins made a few rap records in the 1980s then became a sound man, gaining extensive contacts in the music industry. He hopes to tap into those to bring artists to The Rhythm.
He moved to Winston-Salem 11 years ago and met Mahario a few years ago at her former restaurant, Irie Rhythms, which specialized in Caribbean food.
The club plans to offer live music Thursday through Saturday nights and during Sunday brunch. The kitchen stays open until 1 a.m.
The entrance into the club is on the backside of the building and not through Marketplace Mall. The space includes a stage and several four-person tables that can be cleared for certain shows.
“We want to create an environment where people are comfortable,” Tompkins said. “I love making sure that people are happy.”
Local jazz musician Joe Robinson will play at The Rhythm on Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10. For more information on coming shows, visit The Rhythm Lounge and Grill’s Facebook page.
