Oct. 27 and 29: The Winston-Salem Symphony will presents its new music director Timothy Redmond (from London) conducting “The Rite of Spring” 3 p.m. Oct. 27 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Stevens Center. Famous for causing a riot at its 1913 premiere because of its revolutionary sound, Stravinsky’s “Rite” represents “the mystery and great surge of creative power of spring.” Jennifer Higdon’s “Low Brass Concerto” has been called a “wonderfully accessible, richly melodic new work” by the Chicago Sun-Times. Also on the program are Haydn’s “The Representation of Chaos from The Creation” and Mozart’s “Haffner” Symphony. Tickets start at $24 at www.wssymphony.org or 336-464-0145.

