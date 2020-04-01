Florida sheriff seeking tips in 'Tiger King' mystery (copy)

Joe Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic

The big answer in the past week has been "The Tiger King," a gonzo documentary series on Netflix, which Tim's friend and retired Denver TV critic Chase Squires described as "really solid storytelling. I can't figure out who's the good guy, who's the bad guy. They're all nuts. I'm always off balance."

Abbie Gale described it as "what we need being quarantined to feel sane. ... It's trash and it's incredible in the amount of footage they have to piece together this 'reality' documentary."

Jenny Pruitt summed it up nicely as "such a train wreck, couldn't stop watching."

Load comments