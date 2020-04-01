Top TV 2017 - "Ozark"

Jason Bateman in a scene from the series, "Ozark." Bateman portrays financial adviser Marty Byrde who launders cash for a Mexican drug cartel.

The recently released third season of "Ozark" had some fans, with Jonathan S. Crow pointing out its "atypical but compelling performances." Lynn loved the first two seasons, and is trying to pace herself on Season 3.

