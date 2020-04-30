GREENSBORO — Amid all of the COVID-19 cancellations, one downtown mainstay — the N.C. Folk Festival — will go on this September, though it will likely look different than the previous festivals that drew 150,000-plus people to center city both years.
In the "spirit of creativity, resilience and being nimble," Amy Grossmann, president and CEO of the festival, announced the organizers' intent "to move forward with producing a modified version of the N.C. Folk Festival in September 2020."
This will be the third year of the
N.C. Folk Festival. It spun out of the National Folk Festival’s three-year residency in the city from 2015-2017.
Last year's event featured 106 performances and workshops by more than 45 artists at five outdoor and nine indoor venues.
What this year's festival might look like remains to be seen.
"The exact nature of our modified festival will be determined in the coming weeks and months," Grosmann said in her email announcement. Organizers will "adjust and plan for activities that align with the reopening framework and timeline" laid out by Gov. Roy Cooper.
It's uncertain what size outdoor crowds might be allowed in September, but the governor did provide "our first benchmark of May 8 when the current statewide stay-at-home order in North Carolina is set to expire," the email said.
"We are hopeful for the decreasing trajectory of COVID-19 cases that will enable our state to responsibly start on the healing path to reopening our society," Grossmann said.
Cooper's plans call for a gradual reopening the state through three phases, each with fewer restrictions, over a series of weeks.
Phase one includes opening a wider range of stores, services and parks, as long as social-distancing restrictions are followed. He estimated that phase will two or three weeks.
Phase two allows the remaining business limitations to be lifted while encouraging vulnerable populations to remain at home. This phase, too, will likely be two or three weeks.
Phase three calls for fewer restrictions but continues rigorous restrictions on nursing homes.
Through all the phases — and beyond — social distancing and crowd-size limits are emphasized.
The festival team is "practicing the distancing and other preventative measures recommended by state and public health officials," Grossmann said, "and we strongly encourage all of our friends and fans to do the same so we can work collectively to bolster the safe conditions needed for us to come together again as a public at the N.C. Folk Festival in September."
N.C. Folk Fest Sunday
Yiwu Wu Opera Troupe prepares to take the stage during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro on Sunday.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Sunday
Members of Yiwu Wu Opera Troupe watch performers during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, September 8, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Sunday
Yiwu Wu Opera Troupe performs during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Sunday
Cindy McNown (left) and her husband, Bill, dance during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Sunday
A couple dances during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, September 8, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Sunday
Tuba Skinny performs during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, September 8, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Sunday
Bill McNown (left) and his wife, Cindy, dance during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, September 8, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Sunday
Knox Thompson, 6, lies in his grandma's lap during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, September 8, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Sunday
Two men lay in the shade with hats over their faces during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, September 8, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Sunday
The Grandfather Mountain Highlanders pipe band performs during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, September 8, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Sunday
Tuba Skinny performs Sunday during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival in downtown Greensboro.
Photos by Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Sunday
A woman swings around a boy during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, September 8, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Sunday
Diana Halsey (left) dances with Arthur Haskell during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, September 8, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Sunday
Claire Lynch performs during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 8, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
Mwenso and the Shakes perform during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
Mia Jolly, 14, (left) and Florence Walton, 14, talk in the grass at Center City Park during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
Rachel Tuggle dances with her son, Remy Tuggle during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
People dance in bubbles during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Sunday
Jonah Nikouyeh (left) and Michael Kincaid sit under an umbrella during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, September 8, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
Children reach for bubbles during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
Rachel Tuggle dances with her son, Remy Tuggle during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
The sun shines through a girl's hair during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
Rachel Tuggle dances with her son, Remy Tuggle during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
Karen Narita (left) kisses Ayumi Camara during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
A group of girls dance during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
Maya Ortiz dances during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
Kamaya Walker (left) is twirled by Demico Guy during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
Mila Hoyme twirls as she dances to Andre Veloz during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
Vincente Alvarez (left) and Laura Garduno dance to Andre Veloz during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
Shae Jarrett laughs as she dances with a friend during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
Andre Veloz performs at the City Stage during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
Donte Pratt (left) and Margie Pratt dance to Andre Veloz during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
A member of Mwenso and the Shakes fans herself during their set during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
A member of Mwenso and the Shakes jumps across the stage before their set during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
Sommer Fanney (left) and Michael Stuhler record music into a zoom recorder during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
Sommer Fanney takes notes on a song while she records music into a zoom recorder during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
A woman dances during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Friday
An ASL interpreter plays the air guitar during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Friday
Booker T. Jones performs during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Friday
Booker T. Jones performs during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Friday
Booker T. Jones performs during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Friday
Booker T. Jones performs during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Friday
Booker T. Jones performs during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Friday
The NC A&T Cold Steel Drumline performs during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Friday
Alessandra Merchant dances with the N.C. Brazilian Arts Project during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Friday
Adriana Blanco of the N.C. Brazilian Arts Project dances in the parade during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Friday
Jenny Geska of the N.C. Brazilian Arts Project performs during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Friday
Amador Sanchez (right) dances with the N.C. Brazilian Arts Project during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Friday
The NC A&T Cold Steel Drumline performs during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Friday
The NC A&T Cold Steel Drumline's Caleb Pope (left) lets Mary-Gray Peterson, 7, play his drum during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Friday
The NC A&T Cold Steel Drumline performs during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Friday
Kathy Rooney leads the N.C. Brazilian Arts Project parade during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Friday
The NC A&T Cold Steel Drumline warms up during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Friday
Amador Sanchez (left) dances with Tonya Bunch of the N.C. Brazilian Arts Project during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.