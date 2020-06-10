NBC has canceled "Perfect Harmony," a situation comedy starring Geno Segers, a Winston-Salem native, and Anna Camp, an alumna of the UNC School of the Arts. The series followed a choir in a small town Kentucky church.

"As Hyman Roth said in 'The Godfather Part II,' 'This is the business we've chosen,'" Segers said. "So we take the ups with the downs. I'm just honored to have been part of such a talented and diverse group. I'm sure our paths will cross again in the future."

NBC also canceled "Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector." The network has not yet announced the fate of three other shows: "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist," "Manifest," and "Indebted."

