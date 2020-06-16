Brett Loudermilk, a sword swallower from North Carolina, impressed and freaked out the judges on Tuesday’s episode of “America’s Got Talent” on NBC.

Loudermilk brought the judges on stage with him to demonstrate his abilities, including swallowing three swords at once, which they then had to carefully extract. Judge Simon Cowell said that for his performance he would “100 percent get a yes,” and the other judges agreed, sending Loudermilk on to the next round of the competition.

You can see the performance at https://youtu.be/A0b6hrWdi_A

tclodfelter@wsjournal.com

336-727-7371

@tclodfelterWSJ

Tags

Load comments