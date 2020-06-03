North Carolina Brass Band (copy)

The North Carolina Brass Band has made some socially distanced YouTube videos during the quarantine.

 Courtesy N.C. Brass Band

ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE: During the COVID-19 quarantine, the N.C. Brass Band, 28-members strong, got together apart to make marvelous music. They’ve released an awesome, very fun version of “Mission Impossible,” with great visuals; an arrangement of “Birdland,” and more. Check out their YouTube channel and visit their website, www.ncbrassband.org. Brian Meixner is the executive director and conductor.

Lynn Felder

