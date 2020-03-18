ComicCon

Vintage comic books at a ComicCon booth.

 Courtesy Burke Street Comics

HEY KIDS! COMICS!: Acme Comics in Greensboro is one of the stores featured in ”My Comic Shop Country,” a documentary coming to iTunes on Tuesday. In the program, filmmaker Anthony Desiato visits comic shops around the country to see how they work to remain relevant to fans in an era when familiar comic book characters have become Hollywood megastars but the stores themselves often struggle to survive. As Acme manager Jermaine Exum explains at one point in the documentary, “A comic book store has a place that cannot be duplicated by ‘Add to Cart.’”

