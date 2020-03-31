Music lovers love musicians, and musicians need their fans. Local working musicians depend on playing in front of crowds, and those crowds can't convene for the near future because of the danger of catching and/or spreading COVID-19.
If you want those musicians to be there to play for you when the danger has passed, they need your help now.
Here is a list of local players and how you can hear them, buy their music or just donate — all online and from a safe distance.
If you know someone or are someone who should be on the list, please send info to relisheditor@wsjournal.com with "bands and fans" in the subject line. Include how money can be sent and where you can listen.
Joshua Moyer: PayPal: musicjoshua@gmail.com; Venmo: @Dichotomyllc; Solo acoustic: www.facebook.com/MusicJoshua; Watchtower (DMB Tribute): www.facebook.com/WatchtowerDMB; Downward Spiral (NIN Tribute): www.facebook.com/DownwardSpiralNIN; White Pont (Deftones Tribute): www.facebook.com/whiteponyNC
Colin Allured: Venmo: @colin-allured, Zelle 336-775-7635, or PayPal: colinplaysguitar@gmail.com
James Vincent Carroll: www.jvcmusic.info, Venmo: @jvcmusicrocks, CashApp: $jvcmusicrocks, PayPal: www.paypal.me/jvcmusicrocks
Marvelous Funkshun: www.marvelousfunkshun.bandcamp.com
Clay Howard: sells his music on vinyl at www.clayhoward.com; you can see him on YouTube.
For musicians
If you are sick or out of work, visit:
Sweet Relief: www.sweetrelief.org/covid-19-fund.html
Music Cares: www.grammy.com/musicares/get-help/covid-19-relief-fund-faq
