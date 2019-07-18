Gunnar Nagle

Gunnar Nagle is releasing “Big Dreams, Sweet Maybes” this week.

 Jolindsay

MEET AND GREET (AND EAT): Local musician Gunnar Nagle is releasing his debut album, “Big Dreams, Sweet Maybes,” and celebrating with a pop-up event at Underdog Records, 835 Burke St., on July 19 from 3 to 5 p.m. Nagle is a former member of the Winston-Salem folk pop group, The Genuine, and has been a fixture on the local music scene for several years. His new project is a blend of ambient keyboards, soulful vocals and a hint or two of ‘80s synth pop. The event at Underdog will be free, and vinyl copies of the record will be for sale. In addition, there will be free banana splits while supplies last.

