A Far Cry

A Far Cry, a string orchestra, will play at Wake Forest Univeristy.

March 26: The Secrest Artists Series at Wake Forest University will present A Far Cry string orchestra at 7:30 p.m. in Brendle Recital Hall on the campus. The self-conducted orchestra is a democracy in which decisions are made collectively and leadership rotates among the players (“Criers”). The structure has led to consistently thoughtful and innovative programming. The Grammy-nominated group has developed a distinct approach to music-making that encourages risk-taking for both player and audience. This concert will include music by Mozart, Pärt, Elgar and Tchaikovsky. Tickets are $5-$18 at www.click4tix.com/secrest/afarcry or 336-758-5757, and free for Wake Forest University and Baptist Medical School students, faculty, and staff.

