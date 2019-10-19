John Cloyd Miller’s grandfather played with bluegrass pioneers from the American South. Natalya Zoe Weinstein’s grandfather played Eastern European music in South America. The influences of both men shine through on Zoe & Cloyd’s new record.
The husband-and-wife duo from the North Carolina mountains will celebrate the release of “I Am Your Neighbor,” their third album, on Oct. 26 with a show at the Reeves Theater in Elkin. Laurelyn Dossett, an acclaimed singer-songwriter who lives in Stokes County, will open the show.
Zoe & Cloyd, who live outside Asheville, played at the Reeves a year ago as guests on “The Martha Bassett Show.”
“We’re excited to go back there and have Laurelyn join us, because we don’t get to play with her very often,” Weinstein said. “She’s been a close friend for a long time, and I’m sure we’ll collaborate on a couple songs.”
The album-release show will bring together elements from across Zoe & Cloyd’s musical history. Weinstein and Dossett played together years ago in the Greensboro band Polecat Creek. Weinstein met Bennett Sullivan through Polecat Creek, when he was still a teenager. Since then he has performed with Steve Martin and Edie Brickell on Broadway and originated an online music-teaching platform called Tunefox. He will back Zoe & Cloyd at the Reeves.
“He’s a fabulous multi-instrumentalist,” Weinstein said. “He played banjo and lead guitar on a couple of tracks on the new album. We’ve been playing with him for about a year now.”
Weinstein and Miller take turns singing lead. Weinstein plays fiddle, and Miller plays guitar, banjo and mandolin. Kevin Kehrberg will complete the lineup on upright bass. He chairs the music department at Warren Wilson College and has performed around the world. He also played on Zoe & Cloyd’s second album, “Eyes Brand New,” released in 2017.
“He’s a fabulous bass player,” Weinstein said. “He can play pretty much anything.”
Kehrberg and Sullivan also back Zoe & Cloyd on “I am Your Neighbor.” The album includes several Miller originals as well as traditional Appalachian numbers such as “Satan, Your Kingdom Must Come Down” and “Her Bright Smile Haunts Me Still.”
Two songs celebrate Weinstein’s heritage. Her grandfather, David Weinstein, played flute, saxophone and drums and made klezmer music, a genre created by Ashkenazi Jews in Eastern Europe. “He escaped the Bolshevik revolution, basically,” Weinstein said. “He couldn’t get into the United States, and ended up in Argentina with his brother playing music. He finally came to the United States in 1923.”
They found “Berditchever Sher” in one of his old songbooks, a song Weinstein had learned at the Swannanoa Gathering, an annual folk arts workshop held at Warren Wilson. Weinstein calls “Zisa Meydele,” a new original with a name that means “sweet little girl,” a jazz-klezmer tune.
They recently recorded another song from her grandfather’s songbook, and Weinstein shared the recording with her father, who still plays jazz piano at 89.
“He called last night and left a message saying, ‘Oh my gosh, you don’t know what kind of memories this brings back from my childhood, hearing this at bar mitzvahs and weddings,’” she said. “He’s been very moved that we’ve been incorporating klezmer music into our show.”
Miller’s musical heritage runs deep in his home state: He’s a 12th-generation North Carolinian. His grandfather, Jim Shumate, helped launch bluegrass into the world. Shumate played with Bill Monroe and His Blue Grass Boys in the mid-1940s and later joined Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs’ Foggy Mountain Boys.
Weinstein moved to North Carolina from New England to learn more about the region’s music. Her research in the Appalachian Studies program at Appalachian State University focused on Shumate’s fiddle playing.
Zoe & Cloyd performed several showcases in September at World of Bluegrass in Raleigh, the annual gathering staged by the International Bluegrass Music Association. They got a good reception for their new material, including environmental-themed songs such as “Rising Waters” and “Looking Out for You and Me.”
“That’s something else we wanted to achieve with this record, having a little more social commentary, sharing some things we care about and think are important,” Weinstein said.
They’re also getting a welcome reception on a national and international stage: “I am Your Neighbor” recently hit No. 7 on the Billboard Bluegrass Albums Chart, and the record has been getting plays on Spotify from listeners around the world, Weinstein said.
Weinstein likens “I Am Your Neighbor” to the third album by Red June, the trio she and Miller had with Will Straughan. Red June released a series of albums between 2010 and 2014, and still perform together periodically.
“It feels like some sort of an arrival point, or a true synthesis of identifying what our sound is,” Weinstein said. “It feels good.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.