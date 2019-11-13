After a 20-year absence, Willie Nelson will return to MerleFest. 

Nelson, along with Alison Krauss, will headline the annual four-day roots music festival in Wilkesboro. The dates are April 23-26.

Nelson, 86, is a legendary singer and songwriter. Willie Nelson and Family last performed at MerleFest in 2000. Fiddler and singer Krauss is a MerleFest veteran, having performed nine times since 1991. Her last appearance was in 2012.

The lineup also includes Jerry Douglas Band, Sam Bush, Jim Lauderdale, Kruger Brothers, The Waybacks, Scythian, Donna The Buffalo, Peter Rowan and the Free Mexican Airforce, Tommy Emmanuel, Shinyribs, Charley Crockett, Darrell Scott, The Steel Wheels, Joe Smothers and Pete & Joan Wernick.

The complete lineup will be announced over the next few months.

Tickets may be purchased at www.MerleFest.org or by calling 1-800-343-7857. 

