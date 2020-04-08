Neil Diamond tweeted out an abbreviated version of his hit "Sweet Caroline" with a coronavirus twist.
"Stay safe out there! “Hands... washing hands..” 🎶," he tweeted.
Stay safe out there! “Hands... washing hands..” 🎶 pic.twitter.com/QaRB1qZshp— Neil Diamond (@NeilDiamond) March 22, 2020
The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is estimated to have sold around 100 million records. He announced in 2018 he would stop touring after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.
