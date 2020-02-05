U.S. Navy Band
MUCS Stephen Hassay

GREENSBORO — The United States Navy Band will perform at 7 p.m. March 17 at the Special Events Center of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

Admission to the family-friendly concert is free, but tickets are required. Free tickets are available in person person at the coliseum box office at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. or at the Greensboro Visitor Information Center at 2411 W. Gate City Blvd.

As the original ensemble of the Navy Band, the Concert Band has been performing public concerts and participating in high-profile events for more than 95 years. Joined by the Sea Chanters, the official chorus of America’s Navy and the Cruisers popular music group, the versatility of the ensemble expands to include music ranging from traditional wind band repertoire to Broadway showstoppers, rhythm and blues, pop and patriotic favorites.

One of the U.S. Navy Band’s primary responsibilities involves the band’s primary performing units embarking each year on concert tours throughout specified regions of the country, allowing the band to reach out to audiences in areas of the country that do not have opportunities to see the Navy's premier musical ensembles on a regular basis.

