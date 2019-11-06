Reinventing yourself artistically can be scary. Ask Tyler Nail.
“When you put everything for, like, eight years into learning a craft, and then you just kind of kill it, it is a little shocking to the system, and a little disorienting, and you don’t know where the hell you are anymore,” he said on a recent morning at Coffee Park ARTS.
The acoustic singer-songwriter has transformed into the front man for a rock band, singing lyrics that take many dark twists and turns. He unveils his new persona on his eighth album, “Life Lessons,” which he will celebrate Saturday night with a record-release show at The Ramkat. Farewell Friend, a Greensboro-based alternative folk country band, will open the show.
Nail’s explorations spawned a 20-song double album that ranges much farther and wider than his previous work. The first disc is called “Life Lessons from Blond Girls,” the second “Life Lessons from Vixens.” Songs include “White Girl,” with a hip-hop beat and faintly autotuned vocals; the jazzy, infectious pop of “Posh Spice”; and two emotional, Peter Gabriel-style ballads, “Self Portrait: First Draft” and “Self Portrait: Masterpiece.”
The lyrics take even more chances. Nail assumes and sheds personas, making a deep dive into sex, romance, religion and explorations of identity. He sings songs inspired by encounters with women he met via the Tinder dating app. He probes the boundaries of masculinity in an era informed by the Me Too movement, an era when the word “masculinity” is often preceded by the word “toxic.”
“A lot of guys don’t know what to do anymore with their sexuality,” Nail said. “I can’t escape every single part of my identity. I can’t escape every single part of my genetic makeup. So how do I exist in a way that’s acceptable to people?”
The singer’s new creative direction was partially inspired by listening to contemporary artists such as the Weeknd, Lana Del Rey and Father John Misty.
“They were dealing with subject matter that I thought was bold and kind of shocking for some people, but still palatable, and I wanted to challenge myself to do that,” Nail said.
He grew up in a religious family, and he asked a lot of his relatives not to listen to his new album.
“I kind of explored what life feels like if you really live in such a way where you don’t think anything you do matters, and you don’t think anything you do deserves shame or ridicule,” Nail said. “I explored that as far as I could, and found on the other side that it’s kind of destructive. It was a little bit too meaningless and too unhealthy.”
The album isn’t completely dark, however. Nail balances the heaviness with some pretty, delicate ballads and humor, often laced with obscenities. The opening track, “The Worst Person I Ever Was,” features a spoken string of pick-up lines and bad jokes: “If Shakespeare met you, he’d take one look and say, ‘Now that’s a tragedy.’”
The lyrics aren’t strictly autobiographical. Joshua Ling, who plays guitar with Nail on record and on stage, sees the band as an extension of the “super cynical character” Nail has created.
“If people view the lyrics that way, it’s little less harsh than what it appears to be,” Ling said. “Understanding that these are characters’ viewpoints of certain things, rather than, ‘Wow, Tyler must be a terrible person.’ Having such a hard turn from the last record to something more conceptual might have been a shock for some people.”
Ling has also played with I, Anomaly and the Genuine. He started performing with Nail around the time of “Under Evergreens,” Nail’s previous album, released in 2016. Nail trusted the musicians on “Life Lessons” to create the kind of sonic landscape he wanted for his new songs.
“I feel like I developed a guitar sound for myself that I’m really proud of through working with Tyler, and really having a lot of creative freedom to express that,” Ling said. “I don’t take for granted that he allowed me to do that.”
He will have a chance to showcase that guitar sound at The Ramkat show Saturday night. Nail’s band also includes Cory Wood on guitar, Chris Anthony on bass and Devin Forkel on drums.
The personal and creative exploration behind “Life Lessons” brought Nail to some surprising places.
“I ended up coming out with this whole perspective that I wasn’t expecting,” he said. “I see now the purpose that a more traditional or even more spiritual world view offers to people’s lives, and what it orients them toward. But I also see why it’s necessary to liberate oneself from the more tyrannical aspects of that kind of life.”
