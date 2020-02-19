Singer-songwriter David Olney apologized in the middle of a song at a music festival in Florida last month, then fell silent, his chin dropping to his chest. Other musicians eased him to the floor and tried unsuccessfully to revive him. EMTs fared no better. Olney was gone, victim of an apparent heart attack.
Nearly the same thing happened to Mitchell Snow a year to the day earlier at a coffeehouse in Johnson City, Tennessee. He was singing lead for the Vagabond Saints’ Society (VSS), performing a set of songs by Tom Waits. Sudden cardiac death dropped him to the floor mid-song. Two nurses in the audience administered CPR. Unlike Olney, however, Snow recovered.
“I gained some weight, but other than that, I’m fine,” Snow said. “There’s no damage to the heart at all.”
Now, more than a year later, Snow and his VSS compatriots are ready to try again. VSS Plays Waits! comes to the Ramkat Friday, Feb. 21.
Thom Jurek summarized Waits’ sound for the All Music website: “In the work of American songwriter Tom Waits, swampy blues, Beat poetry, West Coast jazz, Tin Pan Alley, country, 1930s-era cabaret, and post-Civil War parlor songs meet neon-lit carnival music, and the wheezing, clattering, experimental rhythms (often played by makeshift musical instruments from car radios to metal pipes and tin cans ...) form a keenly individual musical universe.”
Doug Davis helped create the VSS along with Snow, and he was leading the band at the Willow Tree Coffeehouse and Music Room on Jan. 18, 2019, when Snow collapsed. Davis freely admits feeling apprehensive about revisiting the Waits material.
“Before anything was gonna happen, I had to get complete assurance that this was something Mitchell felt comfortable with and ready to do, doctors felt he was ready to do,” he said.
Snow got encouragement to get back on the horse from a highly unlikely source: Nick Cave, a singer with a reputation for darkness and eccentricity to rival Waits. Snow asked Cave for advice at a question-and-answer session in Toronto.
“Your abilities, your talents, a lot of people would love to have them (but) they don’t,” Cave told Snow. “So, you have a duty to get up on stage and do your job, which is basically to help save the soul of the world. Stop f---ing around! And stop dying!”
The Waits show was slated to be the first one the VSS took on the road beyond the Triad. Shows were booked in Wilmington, Charlotte, Raleigh, Greensboro and Winston-Salem, but they all had to be canceled after Snow’s medical emergency.
The VSS launched in the mid-2000s, putting veteran Winston-Salem musicians behind some of the Triad’s best singers, focusing on one famous artist or band per show. Over the years they have performed shows featuring the music of Cheap Trick, the Electric Light Orchestra, Jethro Tull, Bruce Springsteen, the Velvet Underground, David Bowie, Prince and others.
They played at the Ramkat’s grand opening in March 2018, performing a set of songs by Queen. This will be Snow’s first time playing the club, however: The Davie County native moved to Toronto in 2011 after marrying a Canadian woman, before the venue opened late that year as the revived Ziggy’s. The Waits shows planned in 2019 would have been Snow’s first with the group in years. He has rejoined them once since then, a Pink Floyd concert in May 2019.
Snow only played guitar for the Pink Floyd show. For Waits, he will be front and center for most of the performance, singing lead.
“I know even a normal show can really knock the wind out of you,” Davis said. “This one, Mitchell out of the gate is putting himself in really physical situations. It’s scary, but he feels good, and he’s been training for it. I can only imagine the emotional and mental components of what he’s going through.”
For the Johnson City performance, Snow evoked Waits via some theatrical touches. He opened the show walking through the crowd and shouting through a megaphone like a carnival barker. He hung a cage light on his microphone stand, crouching and dousing the light at the end of some songs.
“This show is going to be even more theatrical than the last one,” Snow said.
Chad Nance will provide additional theatrical elements. The Winston-Salem filmmaker and author has worked with VSS on several previous shows. He shot an introductory movie for a “Last Waltz” show in 2016, when the VSS honored the music of the Band and its farewell concert on Thanksgiving Day, 1976. Nance got even more ambitious for the Pink Floyd show, shooting a feature-length film with more than 50 cast members to project during the concert.
He has shot new material to project above the stage for the Waits show.
He shot black-and-white, large-format scenes around Winston-Salem of buildings getting demolished and people working, echoing the gritty nature of Waits’s songs.
“Those narratives are created by simply setting the camera down for five minutes — no direction, no staging, no nothing,” Nance said.
Scenes of working people were shot at the Olio, a glassblowing studio; Hoots Beer Co.; and Mary’s Gourmet Diner, where Nance filmed the kitchen staff preparing a meal. Nance also filmed construction and sanitation workers.
While Snow will perform most of the Waits songs Friday night, a series of guest singers will front the band during an introductory set. The singers will be backed by Davis on guitars and vocals; Randall Johnson on standup bass; Corky McClellan on drums and percussion; Rob Yingling on horns; and Jack Gorham on piano, organ, accordion and marimba. Susan Terry will lead a string quartet, and Mike Wesolowski will add harmonica on a couple of songs.
The set list will mirror the one for the VSS Waits shows planned in 2019.
“It will be the same show,” Snow said. “And hopefully nobody dies. If somebody does die this time, then I guess it’s meant to be. If I were to die during the set this time, that would be kinda cool in a weird way. It would be like, ‘Clearly, clearly this was meant to be.’”
