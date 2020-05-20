...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...
.A SLOW-MOVING UPPER LEVEL LOW OVER THE TENNESSEE VALLEY WILL
RESULT IN MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL WITH
EMBEDDED THUNDERSTORMS THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT. MANY AREAS OVER THE
WESTERN PIEDMONT HAVE ALREADY RECEIVED 1-3 INCHES OF RAIN,
RESULTING IN INCREASED FLOW IN CREEKS AND STREAMS. ADDITIONAL
RAINFALL OF UP TO 2-5 INCHES WILL LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLASH FLOOD
AND MINOR FLOODING ON MAIN STEM RIVERS.
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...
THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* A PORTION OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING
AREAS, ALAMANCE, ANSON, CHATHAM, CUMBERLAND, DAVIDSON,
FORSYTH, GUILFORD, HARNETT, HOKE, LEE, MONTGOMERY, MOORE,
RANDOLPH, RICHMOND, SCOTLAND, AND STANLY.
* THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING
* MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAIN WILL RESULT IN
ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 2 TO 3 INCHES, WITH LOCALLY
HIGHER AMOUNTS AROUND 4 INCHES POSSIBLE OVER THE WESTERN
PIEDMONT.
* RAPID RISES ON CREEKS AND STREAMS, AS WELL AS FLOODING OF LOW-
LEVEL AREAS, MAY OCCUR, ESPECIALLY IN URBAN AREAS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD
TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.
MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD
FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED.
&&
Melissa MacLeod jokes with her husband, Ryan MacLeod, of Cashavelly Morrison before performing for the recording of an episode of the "Home Sweet Home: Live at The Ramkat" series at The Ramkat in Winston-Salem. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Ramkat, Winston-Salem's largest live music venue, began pre-recording concerts to livestream on Facebook as a way to continue providing entertainment to music lovers in the community.
Andy Tennille and Brian Doub stood on the balcony inside The Ramkat, looked down at the big stage with its sound and light capabilities, and had an aha moment.
“We said, ‘Let’s just use what we’ve got.’ Why wouldn’t we do it here?” Tennille said.
Tennille is a co-owner of The Ramkat, Winston-Salem’s 1,000-plus capacity popular-music venue. Doub is the sound technician. “It” is “Home Sweet Home: Live From The Ramkat,” a series of concerts that aim to fulfill the venue’s mission of providing entertainment to the community and be a gathering social-gathering place. It’s a challenge during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Music is way more than just the people on the stage playing instruments and singing. The musicians are essential and the catalyst for everything else, but they are supported by bartenders, audio and lighting technicians, and more.
All of these are being effected by the lockdown. No singer on the stage means no audience to sell drinks to, no lights to shine, no amplifiers to monitor.
The impresarios
Co-owners Richard Emmett and Tennille on camera, Doub on sound and Michael Schmid, lighting, have prerecorded five concerts and posted them on social media: The Pharaoh Sisters, Big Ron Hunter, DJ SK, Dark Prophet Tongueless Monk, and most recently Cashavelly Morrison.
Next on the bill are Emily Stewart, followed by Crenshaw Pentecostal, a rock band.
When they started brainstorming about how they could fulfill The Ramkat’s mission, despite the lockdown, the big question became whether they would livestream or prerecord.
“Our decision to pre-produce was based on how we could maintain quality,” Tennille said. “We take seriously the musicians and the music, so mixing the sound and doing video production work meets our standards more than livestreaming.
“Nothing wrong with livestreaming. But considering the resources that we had in the building, we decided that pre-producing was the way to go for us.
“We have sound, lights and all the gear we use when we do concerts. ... We just looked at each other and said, ‘Let’s do this.’” Extra tech is provided by Special Event Services, a partner since they opened in 2018.
The other decision that had to be made was whether they would use The Ramkat’s big downstairs stage or the smaller, more intimate upstairs venue, the Gas Hill Drinking Room.
“Jump, Little Children put out a performance of their song ‘Cathedrals’ in an empty Charleston music hall, and it was moving to see it performed in a completely empty room,” Tennille said.
Inspired by that video and their own view from the balcony, they chose the big room
“It quickly became apparent that we’d made the right choice,” Tennille said. “We are proud of what we are able to deliver using these technologies and these products.”
And they are mindful of keeping performers safe.
“We’re all masked up,” Tennille said. “We clean all the mics and gear between sessions.”
The musicians
Cashavelly Morrison, is led by singer-songwriter Melissa McLeod, a UNC School of the Arts alumna, and her husband, Ryan. McLeod said that performing in the empty Ramkat was strangely comforting.
“It felt like performing in outer space,” she said. “Sweet and cozy outer space with just a few of my favorite people.
“I love it there. Brian Doub does glorious sound. Michael Schmid, who does lighting, makes us feel like rock stars. And Andy and Richard are so warm, upbeat, and supportive. We were so happy to be there. We’ve missed everyone and performing regularly.”
McLeod said that her life during the quarantine has been different but, in some ways, better. She and her children, 3 and 7, have found a rhythm and structure that works for them.
“I feel like I know my kids so much better now than before quarantine. We aren’t rushing around anymore,” she said. “They know I’m going to play music and work every day at some point.
“They seem to be realizing I’m a person too and not just their mom. And I’m seeing them more as individuals, and learning more about what interests them. It’s awesome.”
McLeod, who was a ballet dancer before becoming a singer-sonsriter, has finished writing their third album and recording demos. Rolling Stone called Cashavelly Morrison “an Artist to Watch” when their most recent album, “Hunger,” came out in 2018.
“Our plan is to experiment and collaborate with our band members — Luke Payne, John Daniel Ray, Kevin Beck and Chaisara — before heading into the studio,” she said.
“We are discussing when we might be able to do that safely. I’m hoping we can everything recorded over the summer.
“Writing this album has been the most intense, personal, and vibrant experience of my life, so I’m super excited to see it realized.”
Ramkat Home Sweet Home Cashavelly Morrison COVID19
Ramkat Home Sweet Home Cashavelly Morrison COVID19
Ramkat Home Sweet Home Cashavelly Morrison COVID19
Ramkat Home Sweet Home Cashavelly Morrison COVID19
Ramkat Home Sweet Home Cashavelly Morrison COVID19
Ramkat Home Sweet Home Cashavelly Morrison COVID19
Ramkat Home Sweet Home Cashavelly Morrison COVID19
Ramkat Home Sweet Home Cashavelly Morrison COVID19
Ramkat Home Sweet Home Cashavelly Morrison COVID19
Ramkat Home Sweet Home Cashavelly Morrison COVID19
Ramkat Home Sweet Home Cashavelly Morrison COVID19
Ramkat Home Sweet Home Cashavelly Morrison COVID19
Ramkat Home Sweet Home Cashavelly Morrison COVID19
Ramkat Home Sweet Home Cashavelly Morrison COVID19
Ramkat Home Sweet Home Cashavelly Morrison COVID19
Ramkat Home Sweet Home Cashavelly Morrison COVID19
Ramkat Home Sweet Home Cashavelly Morrison COVID19
Ramkat Home Sweet Home Cashavelly Morrison COVID19
Ramkat Home Sweet Home Cashavelly Morrison COVID19
Ramkat Home Sweet Home Cashavelly Morrison COVID19
Ramkat Home Sweet Home Cashavelly Morrison COVID19
Ramkat Home Sweet Home Cashavelly Morrison COVID19
Ramkat Home Sweet Home Cashavelly Morrison COVID19
Ramkat Home Sweet Home Cashavelly Morrison COVID19
Ramkat Home Sweet Home Cashavelly Morrison COVID19
Ramkat Home Sweet Home Cashavelly Morrison COVID19
Ramkat Home Sweet Home Cashavelly Morrison COVID19
Ramkat Home Sweet Home Cashavelly Morrison COVID19
Ramkat Home Sweet Home Cashavelly Morrison COVID19
Ramkat Home Sweet Home Cashavelly Morrison COVID19
Ramkat Home Sweet Home Cashavelly Morrison COVID19
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.