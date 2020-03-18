With The Ramkat closed through March 31, Richard Emmett is faced with a tsunami of uncertainty as entertainment venues throughout the Triad cancel, postpose and/or reschedule events because of concerns over COVID-19.
“Currently we have rescheduled or are in the midst of rescheduling every event through March 31,” said Emmett, an owner and manager of The Ramkat, a live music venue and community performance space in Winston-Salem. “We are contacting or are being contacted by artists who will be performing or are scheduled to perform here in early to mid-April. We’re trying to figure out the best route to go with those shows.”
He said that The Ramkat officials are waiting for additional instructions from the federal, state and local governments about what is permitted in terms of gatherings and will respond based on those requests or mandates.
They are also making contingency plans just in case The Ramkat needs to remain closed much longer than the rest of March.
“We hope that won’t be the case,” he said.
The Ramkat announced Friday that it had rescheduled several March concerts and expects to announce over the next week more events that will be rescheduled for the fall.
He said that a lot of touring artists across the country are now looking at fall and winter for rescheduling concerts because summer is technically festival season.
“All those festivals are facing uncertainties and decisions of their own,” he said. “As we know, MerleFest has already canceled and some other big festivals, but there are still some that are waiting to hear, particularly the ones like in May. It’s still an uncertain environment, where things are changing by the hour, if not daily.”
He said that the Gas Hill Drinking Room, a smaller space above The Ramkat, has also closed.
“We want to contribute to the safety of everybody, so at this time with what we know we don’t think we should be promoting gatherings of people period,” he said.
Emmett has been in the arts and entertainment business for about 25 years.
In a phone interview Monday, he spoke of how tough it was for his industry right after the terror attacks, of Sept. 11, 2001, followed by the downturn in the economy in 2008.
“Certainly when 9/11 happened there were major changes in schedules,” Emmett said. “I would say the recession of 2008 certainly hit folks hard and there weren’t as many folks willing to take the risk of going on the road because people’s jobs and money dried up and they weren’t spending as much money or going out as much to see concerts. That was difficult.”
But what’s happening to the industry now with COVID-19, he said, could be the most difficult time in his experience.
“I’ve never experienced where you could not gather people together,” Emmett said. “Previously, it was just a question of whether people were willing to come and play and whether it was worth it to do the shows. Now, you don’t have a choice. You’re just not able to do the shows.”
Emmett said The Ramkat owners are continually discussing how to help their employees.
“For us, as a concert venue, a lot of our staff is bartenders. They are folks that work other jobs as well as here. They weren’t just relying on us, but if there is a mandate on bars and restaurants closing, then everybody will be affected.”
He said they are also looking at ways to support their regular employees such as sound and lighting technicians and those who work in the box office.
He encouraged people to check out their shows that are online and for sale in May through the summer and into September.
“If you want to support us, buy tickets for future shows,” he said.
He said artists don’t get a lot of money from music downloads and streams, but the public can listen to their music online.
Emmett is also the program director for the Blue Ridge Music Center on the Blue Ridge Parkway. Because the first concert at that venue won’t open until late May, he is hopeful that it won’t be affected by all the uncertainly caused by COVID-19
Emmett wonders just how long all the disruptions in the industry will go on.
“We have bills to pay on a monthly basis,” he said. “Not only canceling two weeks or four weeks of shows but then postponing some of the shows that you counted on to be revenue generators into the fall makes it a difficult business proposition for small businesses. We’re all facing that right now whether it’s restaurants or bars or clubs or arts organizations. It’s tough times.”
